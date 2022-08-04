China announces military drills following Pelosi's Taiwan visit: Report

Accusing the US of "violating China's sovereignty under the guise of so-called democracy", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: "Those who play with fire will not come to a good end and those who offend China will be punished."



The Chinese Foreign Ministry also summoned the US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, on Wednesday to protest Pelosi's visit as a "serious provocation and violation" of the one-China principle, state newspaper Global Times reported.



China has sent 21 planes into Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Tuesday alone, the Defence Ministry in Taipei said.



For days, Pelosi had declined to confirm news reports that she would visit and Taiwan was not on her official itinerary.



An editorial by Pelosi was published in The Washington Post minutes after she arrived in Taipei.