China appoints US envoy Qin Gang as new foreign minister

Li Keqiang is widely expected to be replaced by Li Qiang, 63, a close associate of President Xi who has been elected for an unprecedented third five-year term in the once-in-a-five-year CPC congress held in October.



Xi is the only leader after Mao to continue in power after a 10-year tenure as all his predecessors retired to promote new leadership in the party.



Li Qiang is ranked second after Xi in the all-powerful new seven-member Standing Committee.



Qin who was previously the spokesperson of the foreign ministry and later rose to the rank of Vice Minister is closely associated with Xi in the last 10 years, accompanying him on all his foreign tours.



He has already been inducted into the influential Central Committee of the CPC and together with Wang, he is expected to play a major role in shaping China's diplomacy in the coming five- years.



Qin could also succeed Wang as Special Representative for the India-China Border mechanism. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is currently the Special Representative of India.



Known for his aggressive style in articulating China's foreign policy goals, Qin is fluent in English and features regularly on US television networks on China-related issues.



Meanwhile, an official announcement here on Friday said while the NPC will begin its annual session on March 5, its advisory body China People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will begin on March 4.