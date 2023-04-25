China arrests journalist on charges of espionage

Under China's espionage laws, which are set to be broadened even further on Wednesday, Dong could face a jail sentence ranging from 10 years to life. China's notoriously opaque justice system has a conviction rate of more than 99 per cent, with next to no transparency for national security-related cases, The Guardian reported.



"People tried for espionage in China are almost always convicted, with the typical sentence being 10 years," said a statement from the leaders of the US National Press Club.



"Dong has not seen his family since he was detained and has been allowed to meet his lawyer in person only once," it added.

