China, Bhutan agree to expedite negotiations to resolve border dispute

China and Bhutan have reached a "positive consensus" to push forward the implementation of the agreement to expedite negotiations to settle their border dispute through a three-step roadmap.

The 11th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the China-Bhutan Boundary Issues was held in China's Kunming city from January 10 to 13, according to a joint statement issued by both countries.

Bhutan shares a 477 km-long border with China and the two countries held 24 rounds of boundary talks in a bid to resolve the border dispute.