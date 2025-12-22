China condemns US seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers, calls it violation of international law
Beijing opposes unilateral sanctions, says Caracas has right to pursue independent cooperation; US action linked to tightening measures against Maduro government
China on Monday criticised the United States for seizing Venezuelan oil tankers in international waters, calling the move an “arbitrary action” and a serious violation of international law.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks while responding to a question on the US Coast Guard’s seizure of an oil tanker on 20 December, which a White House official said belonged to a so-called “shadow fleet” allegedly helping Venezuela bypass sanctions.
“The arbitrary seizure of foreign vessels by the United States constitutes a serious violation of international law,” Lin said at a regular press briefing.
He reiterated China’s opposition to unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorised by the UNSC (United Nations Security Council). Lin said Beijing also opposed actions that violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, infringe on the sovereignty and security of other countries, or amount to unilateral coercion.
Lin said Venezuela had the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries and added that China believed the international community understood and supported Caracas in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests.
The remarks come amid heightened US pressure on Venezuela. US President Donald Trump last week designated the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a “foreign terrorist organisation” and ordered a “total and complete blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, directly targeting the country’s oil exports.
Maduro has strongly condemned the US measures, accusing Washington of ushering in what he described as a “new era of criminal naval piracy” in the Caribbean.
China has longstanding strategic and economic ties with Venezuela, which it considers a matter of concern in light of recent US military actions in waters near the South American country. China and Russia are Venezuela’s main international partners, with Beijing being the largest buyer of Venezuelan crude.
According to publicly available data cited by Chinese think tanks, China has extended more than $60 billion in loans and oil-backed credit lines to Venezuela over the years and accounted for a significant share of Chinese development financing to the country between 2010 and 2020.
A report by the Chinese think tank Think China said US actions against Venezuela were also viewed in Beijing as having broader geopolitical implications, including efforts to counter China’s influence in the region — a characterisation not accepted by Washington.
With PTI inputs
