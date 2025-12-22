China condemns US seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers, calls it violation of international law

China on Monday criticised the United States for seizing Venezuelan oil tankers in international waters, calling the move an “arbitrary action” and a serious violation of international law.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks while responding to a question on the US Coast Guard’s seizure of an oil tanker on 20 December, which a White House official said belonged to a so-called “shadow fleet” allegedly helping Venezuela bypass sanctions.

“The arbitrary seizure of foreign vessels by the United States constitutes a serious violation of international law,” Lin said at a regular press briefing.

He reiterated China’s opposition to unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorised by the UNSC (United Nations Security Council). Lin said Beijing also opposed actions that violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, infringe on the sovereignty and security of other countries, or amount to unilateral coercion.

Lin said Venezuela had the right to independently develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries and added that China believed the international community understood and supported Caracas in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests.