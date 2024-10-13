China confirms Premier Li's participation in SCO meet in Pakistan

On Sunday, China confirmed that Premier Li Qiang will travel to Islamabad to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting this week and also pay a bilateral visit to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The confirmation of Li's attendance at the SCO summit followed speculation about his participation in the wake of the killing of two Chinese workers in a suicide attack in Karachi and the ongoing agitation by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for the release of its jailed leader and former premier Imran Khan.

Premier Li will attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO in Islamabad and pay an official visit to Pakistan from October 14 to 17, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

Pakistan has deployed army troops in Islamabad to maintain security for the high-level meeting to be attended among others by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The SCO member states included China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

During his four-day trip from October 14-17, Premier Li would meet Pakistan’s civil and military leadership and attend the SCO meeting, state-run the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.