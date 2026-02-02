China criticises Grammy Award to Dalai Lama, warns against ‘anti-China activities’

China on Monday criticised the Grammy Awards for conferring an award on the Dalai Lama, saying it “firmly opposes” the Tibetan spiritual leader using the recognition to carry out what it described as “anti-China activities”.

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, won his first Grammy on Sunday in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for his spoken-word album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Responding to a question on the award, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated Beijing’s long-standing position that the 90-year-old spiritual leader was engaged in separatist activities under the guise of religion.

“The Dalai Lama is not purely a religious person,” Lin told a media briefing. “He is a political exile committed to anti-Chinese separatist activities under the disguise of religion.”

China “firmly opposes relevant sides using the award as a tool to carry out anti-China activities,” he said, without elaborating.

The Dalai Lama has lived in exile in Dharamsala since 1959, after fleeing Tibet following a failed uprising against Chinese rule. Beijing considers him a separatist, a charge he has repeatedly denied, saying he seeks genuine autonomy for Tibet within China.