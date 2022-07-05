China denies 'Moon takeover' plans

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded to the accusations on Monday, saying that this was "not the first time that the head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration has ignored the facts and spoken irresponsibly about China".



"The US side has constantly constructed a smear campaign against China's normal and reasonable outer space endeavours, and China firmly opposes such irresponsible remarks," he added, claiming that China has always stood against weaponisation and promoted a shared future of humanity in outer space, RT reported.