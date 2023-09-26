China engaging in largest conventional military buildup since World War II: Australian envoy

A top Australian envoy on Tuesday claimed China is putting together the “largest” conventional military buildup since the Second World War, without clarifying the strategic purpose behind the exercise.

Australia has sought to stabilise its relationship with China after a “difficult period”, he said.

“China is engaging in the largest conventional military buildup that the world has seen since the Second World War. And, this buildup is happening without an explanation of its strategic purpose or any reassuring statecraft.

“To be clear, Australia values the productive engagement we have with China and we have sought to stabilise our relationship after a difficult period. Dialogue has recommenced, including in the important area of defence,” Philip Green, the Australian High Commissioner to India, said, without elaborating on the exact area of the military buildup.