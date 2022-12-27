China gives up reporting Covid figures as virus rips through population

It also followed a leaked ministerial document dated December 20 -- which analysts said was likely the result of computer modeling in the absence of widespread testing -- said around 250 million people may now be affected with Covid-19 following the lifting of control measures, RFA reported.



Officials had already warned that the development of the current outbreak had become "impossible to track" in the absence of mass testing.



High-profile pro-government commentator Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, said the figures released in recent days had been "seriously distorted", and believed by no one, RFA reported.



The announcement came amid anecdotal evidence of skyrocketing death rates and overwhelming pressure on hospitals. A hospital in Taizhou city recently announced that it had passed two million emergency room visits in recent days, while a video clip uploaded on social media by a Shanghai resident on Sunday showed hundreds of people lining up to get served at the city's Baoxing funeral parlor, with the line stretching out of the gate and onto the street.