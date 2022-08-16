China heat wave hits Apple, Toyota suppliers as production halted

The report, citing sources, said that the plant has halted operations but the "impact is not significant at this time".



BOE Technology Group, that supplies display panels to Apple and other tech companies, has also shut the plant.



The government is "trying to secure electricity for daily use with demand rising sharply due to the scorching summer weather".



Power restrictions have also been imposed in Chongqing and the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, the report mentioned, raising more concerns over supply chain issues which hit the economy in the second quarter owing to Covid lockdowns.



Toyota has a plant in Chengdu that it operates through a joint venture with a Chinese company.



It has been instructed to suspend operations until August 20, the report mentioned.