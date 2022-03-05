China hikes defence budget to USD 230 billion

China on Saturday hiked its annual defence budget by 7.1 per cent to USD 230 billion from last year's USD 209 billion.

The Chinese government has proposed the defence budget for the fiscal year 2022 at 1.45 trillion yuan (USD 230 billion), a 7.1 per cent year on year increase, state-run China Daily reported quoting the draft budget proposals presented by Premier Li Keqiang to the National People's Congress (NPC), the country's parliament on Saturday.

The hike is over three times that of India's defence budget of 5.25 lakh crore (about USD 70 billion) for 2022.