China: Landslide traps at least 47 people; 2 killed

At least 47 people were buried in a landslide that struck southwest China's Yunnan province on Monday morning, 22 January, forcing the evacuation of 500 others in the region.

The disaster struck the Liangshui village of Zhaotong city at 5:51 am Beijing time, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Efforts were ongoing to rescue the people trapped under the landslide, official media reported.

Over 500 residents were evacuated from the landslide-hit areas as the provincial commission for disaster reduction activated a Level-III emergency response for disaster relief, state-run CCTV reported.