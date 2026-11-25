Shenzhou-24 is expected to reach the Tiangong space station about three hours after lift-off. Ali is due to spend about a week in orbit before returning aboard Shenzhou-23, the spacecraft that brought the outgoing crew to the station. Chinese astronauts typically spend about six months aboard Tiangong.

Chinese officials said the mission would rotate the station’s crew, carry out maintenance and test payloads. The research programme includes more than 90 experiments and technology tests in fields such as space medicine, materials science, combustion and the behaviour of fluids in microgravity.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the launch a source of national pride and said he hoped it would inspire young Pakistanis. In a post on X, he thanked Beijing for including a Pakistani astronaut and said the mission extended the two countries’ partnership into space.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal described the flight as the start of a new phase for Pakistan’s space programme. He said it reflected the expansion of cooperation with China from infrastructure and digital connectivity to space research.

Tiangong became operational in 2022 and is smaller than the multinational International Space Station (ISS). China built its own orbital station after it was reportedly kept out of the ISS programme amid concerns about the role of the People’s Liberation Army in its space programme. NASA plans to retire the ISS in early 2031, using a vehicle being developed by SpaceX to guide it into a controlled re-entry over the South Pacific.

With PTI inputs