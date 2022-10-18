China on alert as typhoon Nesat expected to bring rainstorms

Coastal regions of southern China are expected to experience strong winds and rainstorms due to the combined effect of cold air and Nesat, the 20th typhoon of the year, the national observatory said in a forecast on Tuesday.



The southern areas of the Yangtze River, some regions from south China to the Taiwan Strait, and northern parts of the South China Sea will also be battered by gales, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Meteorological Centre (NMC) as saying.