China orders release of Covid detainees ahead of scrapping travel restrictions

There was no direct mention of whether the order is applicable to scores of people held during last month's rare protests against the zero-covid policy, some of which called for the end of Chinese President Xi Jinping's continuation in power.



The videos of protests in Shanghai posted on social media showed people openly shouting slogans such as 'Xi Jinping, step down' and 'Communist party, step down'.



Observers say the last month's protests also mark the first such open dissent against the leadership of Xi, who in October was elected for an unprecedented third five-year term by the once-in-a-five-year-congress of the ruling Communist Party of China.



Hundreds of people have been arrested in the last three years for resisting the lockdowns of their apartments and dragging of people out of their flats to take them to quarantine centres.



While the announcement of scrapping all quarantine rules was widely welcomed at home, the timing of the opening also fuelled concerns abroad as it comes ahead of the country's annual Spring Festival on January 22 during which millions of Chinese will travel to destinations all over the world.