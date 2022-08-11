China overtakes US as world leader in scientific research output, 'high impact' studies

The Japanese NISTP report also found that Chinese research comprised 27.2 per cent of the world's top 1 per cent most frequently cited papers.



The number of citations a research paper receives is a commonly used metric in academia.



The more times a study is cited in subsequent papers by other researchers, the greater its "citation impact", the Guardian reported.



The US accounted for 24.9 per cent of the top 1 per cent most highly cited research studies, while UK research was third at 5.5 per cent.



China published a yearly average of 407,181 scientific papers, pulling ahead of the US's 293,434 journal articles and accounting for 23.4 per cent of the world's research output, the report found.