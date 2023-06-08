China, Pakistan, Iran hold 1st-ever anti-terror talks

The statement said the delegations held detailed discussions on the regional security situation, particularly the threat of terrorism faced by the region.



Based on the outcome of these consultations, they decided to institutionalise the Trilateral Consultations on counter terrorism and security for which further details will be worked out, The Express Tribune reported.



A separate statement issued by the Chinese foreign ministry also said that the three countries had "in-depth" exchanges on the regional counter-terrorism situation, and decided to hold the meeting on a regular basis.

