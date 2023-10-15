China, Pakistan to sign roadway deals during caretaker PM Kakar's visit

China and Pakistan will formalise significant agreements regarding motorways and highways during Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar’s four-day visit to Beijing starting Monday, according to a media report on Sunday.

The agreements will be signed under the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) programme, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported. Kakar will travel to Beijing on 16 October to participate in the ‘Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation’ on 17-18 October.

“The prime minister will attend the opening ceremony of the BRF and address the high-level forum entitled ’Connectivity in an Open Global Economy',” the PM's office said in a post on X on Saturday.