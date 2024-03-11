China protests to India over PM Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

China on Monday said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week, reiterating its claim over the area by saying India's moves will "only complicate" the unresolved boundary question.

PM Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel built at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh that will provide all-weather connectivity to strategically located Tawang, and is expected to ensure better movement of troops along the frontier region.

The Rs 825 crore tunnel, constructed on the road connecting Assam's Tezpur to West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, is being billed as the longest bi-lane road tunnel in the world at such an altitude.

The Sela tunnel will provide for better movement of troops and weaponry to various forward locations along the line of actual control (LAC) with China, according to military officials.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area as Zangnan.