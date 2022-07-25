China renews orange alert for high temperatures

China on Monday renewed an orange alert, the second highest, for high temperatures as intense heat waves were sweeping across many regions of the country.



According to the National Meteorological Centre, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Chongqing, Hubei, and parts of Guizhou, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Anhui, Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang are expected to experience temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius during the day, reports Xinhua news agency.