China reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, first in more than one year

China's national health authorities reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the first recorded rise in the death toll since January 2021, as the country battles an omicron-driven surge.



The deaths, both in northeastern Jilin province, bring the country's coronavirus death toll to 4,638.



China reported 2,157 new COVID-19 cases from community transmission on Saturday, with the majority in Jilin. The province has instituted a travel ban, with people needing permission from police to travel across borders.