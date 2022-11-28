China reports sharp spike in COVID-19 cases amid renewed protests against President Xi Jinping

Student protests also broke out at the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing and Communication University in Nanjing.



Photos and videos posted online showed students holding vigils for the Urumqi fire victims and launching protests at universities in Beijing and Nanjing.



In the latest notice, Tsinghua University has informed students that they can go home if they wish ahead of the January spring festival holidays.



In recent weeks, protests have erupted in Guangdong, Zhengzhou, Lhasa, the provincial capital of Tibet and other cities, with participants asking for an end to prolonged lockdowns and Covid tests, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Monday.



The People's Daily, the Communist Party's mouthpiece on Sunday vowed in a front-page commentary to "unwaveringly" stick with the existing controls to curb the spread of Covid-19, which first broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and then became a pandemic.