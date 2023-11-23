China sees undiagnosed pneumonia outbreak in children: Report

China is experiencing a major pneumonia outbreak with no known cause in children, and it is overwhelming pediatric hospitals in the country, according to a report.

The children are mainly seeing symptoms including high fever, with some kids developing pulmonary nodules.

There is so far no indication that the infections are deadly.

But the reports are eerily similar to early reports of a mystery pneumonia outbreak in late 2019 in Wuhan, which heralded the emergence of Covid-19, leading the "parents to question whether the authorities are covering up the epidemic", said a post on ProMED Mail, the online reporting system of the International Society for Infectious Diseases.

It said that the outbreak of pneumonia in China has overwhelmed paediatric hospitals in Beijing, Liaoning and other places with sick children. Schools and classes are also on the verge of suspension.

"Not only are all students sick, but teachers are also infected with pneumonia," the post read.