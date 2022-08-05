China slaps sanctions against Pelosi, family for Taiwan visit: Cancel talks with US on defence, climate change

Taiwan has confirmed that the PLA has launched several Dongfeng tactical ballistic missiles capable of flying up to 500km into the northeast and southwest waters of the island on Thursday afternoon, a day after Pelosi left the island.



A statement from the island's defence ministry said China fired multiple DF series missiles.



It is the first time mainland missiles have flown over the island.



The defence ministry condemned the irrational actions to undermine regional peace, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry statement said.



Taiwan also cancelled airline flights Thursday as the Chinese navy fired artillery near the island.



In Tokyo, where Pelosi is winding up her Asia trip, she said China cannot stop US officials from visiting Taiwan.



US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken criticised the Chinese military drills saying that the firing of missiles around Taiwan was a disproportionate, significant and unjustified escalation and the United States had made it repeatedly clear to China that it was not seeking a crisis.



Blinken told a news conference on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum on Friday that the United States would not be provoked by China and Washington was seriously concerned, adding there was no possible justification for what they have done , the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.



In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Friday said the countermeasures against Pelosi's visit to Taiwan are justified and not excessive.



Hua hit back at White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby's comment that China had overreacted.



Hua said the current situation was completely caused by Pelosi and American politicians.



Pelosi's visit has escalated the substantive relationship between the US and Taiwan, and has seriously violated the "one-China principle", Hua said.



On Thursday, Hua denounced Pelosi's statement that the "US stands with Taiwan."



We often hear US politicians say that they are standing together with so and so, but history and facts have repeatedly shown that whoever the US politicians claim they are standing together with would become the targets of chaos and disaster, Hua said on Thursday.



Just look at Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Afghanistan, and also look at the people responsible for what Pelosi called a beautiful sight to behold in Hong Kong and the Hong Kong independence separatists. See what has become of them? Hua added.