China to provide USD 200,000 for victims of bomb attack on Iranian school

China on Friday announced $200,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance following an airstrike on a girls’ primary school in southern Iran that reportedly killed scores of students during the ongoing US-Israel military campaign in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed condolences over the deaths of the children and said the aid would be delivered through humanitarian channels.

“China expresses deep condolences regarding the deaths of students in the recent attack on an Iranian elementary school and extends sincere sympathies to their families,” Guo said.

He added that the Red Cross Society of China had decided to provide $200,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance to the Iranian Red Crescent Society to support relief efforts.

Guo also strongly criticised attacks on civilian targets, saying such incidents constituted a grave breach of international law. “China condemns all indiscriminate attacks against civilians and non-military targets,” he said. “Targeting schools and harming children constitute a severe violation of international humanitarian law and cross the bottom line of human morality and conscience.”

The spokesperson said Beijing was prepared to continue offering humanitarian assistance to Iran. “China is willing to continue to offer necessary support to Iran in the spirit of humanitarianism to help the Iranian people overcome the difficulties,” he said.