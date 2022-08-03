China to punish outfits promoting Taiwan independence, bans imports of some Taiwanese food products

Furious over the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's high-profile visit to Taipei, the first by a top American official in 25 years, China on Wednesday announced punitive measures on outfits seeking "Taiwan independence , banned imports of some Taiwanese food products and suspended the export of natural sand.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments, announced a series of military exercises around the self-ruled island on Tuesday night after Pelosi landed in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei.

By allowing the 82-year-old top Democrat to visit Taipei, China accuses the US of violating the 'One China' policy under which Beijing regards Taiwan as part of the Chinese mainland.

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, a Chinese official body which looks after Taiwan affairs, announced the punitive measures on organisations related to die-hard elements seeking "Taiwan independence".

Under the guise of "democracy" and "cooperation and development", "Taiwan Foundation for Democracy" and "International Cooperation and Development Fund" have wantonly carried out "Taiwan independence" separatist activities in the international arena.