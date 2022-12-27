China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from Jan 8

Days after it faced nationwide anti-government protests against its stringent zero-Covid policy, China in a major shift of its coronavirus response policies has announced that it will scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8 as it reopens its borders and comes out of international isolation after nearly three years.

The National Health Commission (NHC) on Monday announced that COVID-19 management will be downgraded from Class A to B from next month, in the same category as less-severe diseases, such as Dengue fever.

China will cancel inbound quarantine for international arrivals starting from January 8, 2023, it said.