China wants to send record unemployed youth to villages to find work: Report

The announcement followed President Xi Jinping's call last December for urban youth to seek jobs in rural areas in an effort to "revitalise the rural economy", in an echo of a previous campaign launched decades ago by former leader Mao Zedong in which tens of millions of urban youth were effectively exiled to remote areas of China.



Guangdong's plan, which was widely panned on social media, coincided with the rate of urban unemployment among 16- to 24-year-olds surging to 19.6 per cent, the second highest level on record.



That translates to about 11 million jobless youth in China's cities and towns, according to CNN.