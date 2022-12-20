Covid-19 spread in China a wake-up call for entire world

China’s zero-Covid policy is history and the virus is exacting revenge; taking Beijing and every major Chinese city in its deadly embrace. The very same people who protested the strict Covid restrictions are sharing their Covid-positive test results online. Offices are reporting "staff sick".

Curiously, Chinese media have stopped reporting Covid, almost like they had been ordered to. Covid-19 news is now encapsulated in brief clips. Reports on fresh outbreaks are few and far between. It’s as if the government has had enough of taking responsibility. The new adage is “be the first person responsible for your own health.”

And without ‘Big Brother’ catching you by the scruff, citizens are feeling neglected, a strain of the Stockholm syndrome! People of their own free-will are voluntarily staying indoors, voluntarily leaving the streets to lonely empty stretches. Grocery stores are rows of vacant shelves and infection is in every Chinese mind.