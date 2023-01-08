China’s Covid Surge No Cause for Alarm

Even in January 2020, when there were obvious signs of a pandemic with the virus detected in many countries in three continents plus Australia, the WHO failed to alert the world. It announced the pandemic only in the second week of March 2020. India’s preparedness and response were also weak and poor. Many deaths have gone unreported. So, it is understandable that India is now worried.

Scientists and epidemiologists are however past the learning curve and are quite well-informed. India has no cause to panic. All we need to do today is to keep watching the daily numbers of diagnosed infections, the pressure on our healthcare system in various states and draw slow but deliberate conclusions. So far there is no signal of any new wave in India.

India had three major waves of Covid-19— in 2020 spread over ten months, caused by the original, slow spreading Wuhan virus and a small proportion of the alpha variant that emerged in the UK; in 2021 spread over March-July, for about five months, caused by the delta variant and in 2022 spread over just two months, January-February, due to the omicron variant.