China's Covid wave hits factories and consumer market

"The number of people on the streets has dropped off sharply from already subdued levels across the country," said analysts from Capital Economics in a research note last week. "That will be affecting demand."



The Chinese economy was already struggling when Beijing abruptly pivoted from its stringent zero-Covid policy. Retail sales had contracted in November because of widespread lockdowns, and unemployment had surged to the highest level in six months, CNN reported.



Top leaders have signalled recently that they would shift focus back to growth next year and have bet on the relaxation of pandemic restrictions to lift the economy.



But statistics don't look promising.



Car and home sales slumped in the first few weeks of December. Auto manufacturers sold 946,000 vehicles from December 1 to December 18, down 15 per cent from the same period last year.



Last week, home sales by floor area plunged 44% in the 30 biggest cities from the same week last year, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind. In tier-one cities like Beijing and Shanghai, home sales plummeted 53% last week from a year ago.



People's movements have also fallen sharply.