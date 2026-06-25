China's LineShine overtakes US rival to become world's fastest supercomputer

China has reclaimed the top spot in the global supercomputing rankings, with its newly unveiled LineShine system overtaking the United States' El Capitan as the world's most powerful supercomputer.

The latest TOP500 rankings, released on Tuesday, 23 June, placed the LineShine supercomputer at the National Supercomputing Center in Shenzhen at the top of the list, marking the first time since 2017 that a Chinese system has claimed the no. 1 position. The debut appearance of LineShine on the rankings also underscores China's advances in high-performance computing, an area often viewed as a barometer of technological capability.

According to the TOP500 project, LineShine achieved a performance of 2.198 exaflops, enabling it to carry out more than two quintillion calculations per second.