China’s military purge fuels doubts over Beijing’s combat readiness, report warns

A sweeping purge within China’s armed forces has cast fresh doubt over Beijing’s military preparedness and internal stability, according to a new analysis that highlights growing uncertainty at the top of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

An article published by the Bulgaria-based journal Modern Diplomacy points to the abrupt removal of General Zhang Youxia, once among the most powerful figures in the PLA and a close associate of President Xi Jinping, as a turning point that has unsettled China’s military hierarchy.

What initially appeared to be isolated allegations of corruption have, the report argues, evolved into a far-reaching clean-up that has stripped the PLA of large sections of its senior leadership. Over the past two years, dozens, and possibly hundreds, of high-ranking officers have reportedly been dismissed, including commanders from strategically critical units.

According to the analysis, an unusually high number of those removed came from China’s nuclear forces, the Eastern Theatre Command responsible for Taiwan, and elite formations based in Beijing. The pattern, it said, suggests a purge driven as much by political consolidation and mistrust as by anti-corruption efforts.

The report noted that the traditionally seven-member Central Military Commission has effectively been reduced to President Xi and Zhang Shengmin, who heads the PLA’s discipline and inspection apparatus. This, it argued, has created a lopsided structure in which political oversight remains intact while professional military leadership has been severely depleted.

Zhang Youxia’s dismissal in January came just months after he met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Beijing in August 2024, a meeting intended to stabilise military-to-military communication between the two powers. That channel now appears close to collapse, the report said, undermining efforts to prevent accidents or miscalculations in increasingly tense air, sea and cyber domains.

The timing is especially sensitive, the analysis added, as President Xi has reportedly directed the PLA to be capable of prevailing in a conflict over Taiwan by 2027, a deadline accelerated from earlier long-term targets. With that date approaching, the scale of the purge points to deep dissatisfaction and possible distrust within the highest levels of command.