China's reunification with Taiwan is 'unstoppable', no chance for independence: Xi
Chinese president describes reunification as a historical mission of the Communist Party, while reiterating Beijing's commitment to peaceful unification under the 'one country, two systems' framework
Xi Jinping says China's reunification with Taiwan is an “unstoppable” historical mission.
The Chinese president rules out any room for Taiwan independence but says Beijing remains committed to peaceful reunification.
Xi makes the remarks at a ceremony marking the 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country's "complete reunification" with Taiwan would certainly be achieved, describing it as an unwavering historical mission of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and ruling out any room for Taiwanese independence.
Xi made the remarks at a ceremony marking the 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen, one of China's nationalist leaders who is revered on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.
"Resolving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland is an unwavering historical mission for the CPC, the shared aspiration of all Chinese people, and a natural requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Xi was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.
China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the self-governed island under its control.
Xi called on people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, as well as Chinese communities overseas, to oppose what Beijing describes as separatist forces seeking Taiwan's independence.
He also urged them to work towards the peaceful development of cross-strait relations.
At the same time, he said Beijing was willing to engage in dialogue with people in Taiwan on issues related to cross-strait relations and reunification, provided they adhered to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus.
Xi said China would take Taiwan's realities into consideration and account for the interests and sentiments of its people.
"But we will never leave any room for 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities in any form," he said.
"The historical trends are unstoppable. The complete reunification of our motherland must be realised, and it can, without doubt, be realised," he added.
Xi reiterated China's commitment to the policy of peaceful reunification under the framework of "one country, two systems".
The 1992 Consensus, cited by Beijing as the basis for dialogue, refers to an understanding between representatives from mainland China and Taiwan that there is only one China, although the two sides differ over its political interpretation.