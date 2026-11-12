China's reunification with Taiwan is 'unstoppable', no chance for independence: Xi

Xi Jinping says China's reunification with Taiwan is an “unstoppable” historical mission.

The Chinese president rules out any room for Taiwan independence but says Beijing remains committed to peaceful reunification.

Xi makes the remarks at a ceremony marking the 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country's "complete reunification" with Taiwan would certainly be achieved, describing it as an unwavering historical mission of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and ruling out any room for Taiwanese independence.

Xi made the remarks at a ceremony marking the 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen, one of China's nationalist leaders who is revered on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

"Resolving the Taiwan question and realising the complete reunification of the motherland is an unwavering historical mission for the CPC, the shared aspiration of all Chinese people, and a natural requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Xi was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the self-governed island under its control.