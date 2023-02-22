Chinese bank approves $700m financing for Pakistan

However, according to official sources, two more commercial loans were expected, including $500 million and $800 million.



So in totality, Pakistan is eyeing to get re-financing of Chinese loans up to $2 billion by the end of February or the first week of March 2023, The News reported.



Pakistan is stuck in a dire balance of payment crisis and needs to secure the $1 billion tranche under the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



One of the demands of the global lender was that Pakistan needs to secure additional external financing avenues.



Apart from this, the IMF is also demanding slapping additional power surcharges and hiking the policy rate from Pakistan, The News reported.