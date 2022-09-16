Chinese national arrested for raping teenage girl for months in Islamabad

The suspect started harassing her soon after she started the job and sexually assaulted her in January this year. He threatened her with dire consequences and continued raping her.



As a result, the girl got pregnant but did not disclose it to her family. However, her elder sister noticed her condition and took her to a private hospital at F-8 where she was pronounced over 31 weeks pregnant, the FIR said. Later, the sister approached the police for registration of a case, Dawn reported.