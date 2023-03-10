Chinese Parliament endorses President Xi's leadership for rare 3rd five-year term

The term of the present Premier Li Keqiang will end with this year's NPC session.



His successor, widely expected to be Li Qiang, who is a close associate of Xi, is likely to be elected by the NPC on Saturday.



All the names of the new leadership have been approved by the Plenum of the CPC headed by Xi a few weeks ago. The NPC approval is a routine formality.



The new Premier will address the annual press conference on Mar 13, the last day of this year's annual NPC session.