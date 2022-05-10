Chinese power plants in Pak to shut down within days unless payments made

About 25 representatives from Chinese independent power producers (IPPs) spoke one after the other and complained about the build up of their dues and warned that without upfront payments they would shut down within days.



They said the authorities were pressuring them to maximise generation to meet peak summer needs, but "this is impossible for us in view of serious liquidity issues", the report said.



They complained that fuel prices, particularly that of coal, had gone up by three to four times, which meant they should at least be given three to four times greater liquidity to make fuel arrangements.