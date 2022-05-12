Chinese rover suggests Mars had water more recently than thought

"In situ evidence for aqueous activities identified at Zhurong's landing site indicates a more active Amazonian hydrosphere for Mars than previously thought," the team wrote.



The findings have also led researchers to speculate that Mars may have gone through cycles of climate, changing from wet to warm, and dry to cold, instead of undergoing a single dramatic shift.



"The Zhurong landing site (and the northern lowlands) may contain a considerable amount of accessible water in the form of hydrated minerals and possibly ground ice for in situ resource utilisation for future human Mars exploration," the team said.



Zhurong has now covered about 2 km during its more than 350 Martian days, and has analysed a range of features on its travels, meaning more new Martian insights are likely still to come from the rover, the report said.