Christian Bale will don batsuit again only if Chris Nolan directs the film

Christian Bale, who essayed the role of DCs caped-crusader in Christopher Nolans Batman trilogy, and happens to be the most loved Batman till date after Adam West, would like to don the batsuit again provided Nolan takes over the reigns for directing the film if ever it is made, reports Deadline.



Bale told Screenrant', "In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in."



'Deadline', however, noted that the actor also mentioned that he and Nolan spoke about the trajectory of the Batman films before filming even started.