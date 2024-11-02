Chunk of traditional Democratic Indian-Americans, Muslim voters in Michigan swing to Trump

A section of Indian-Americans, Muslims, and African-Americans in the battleground state of Michigan, who traditionally supported Democratic candidates in previous elections, have shifted their support towards Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump — a move that could significantly impact the results of the November 5 US election.

Michigan is one of the seven battleground states in the 2024 elections with a razor-thin margin of victory expected. As the auto capital of the world, Detroit drives Michigan's economy, generating numerous jobs in the manufacturing sector, particularly in the automotive industry. The state's strong working-class presence and robust labour unions add to its significance in the electoral landscape.

Michigan stands out for its diverse demographics like New York in the East Coast and California in the West Coast. The state boasts of a significant Muslim population and several Congressional districts predominantly represented by African Americans.

Detroit, in particular, is home to a rapidly growing Indian American community, evident in the increasing number of temples, restaurants, and grocery stores catering to this population over the past decade.

For many traditional Democratic Indian Americans like Ashok Baddi, a successful businessman and community leader, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s Indian-African ethnicity and common cultural roots have not made an impact on his decision to vote this year.

Unlike in the previous years, Baddi says he is voting for Trump and not Harris.