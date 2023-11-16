Church of England to offer special blessing services for gay couples

In a first, parishes under the Church of England will allow special services for gay couples, which will include the wearing of rings, prayers, confetti and a blessing from the priest, but not formal weddings.

Although the Church of England's official teaching is that marriage is only between one man and one woman, amendment to back the services on a trial basis passed in the General Synod -- the Church's legislative body -- by one vote on Wednesday, reports the BBC.

The passing of the vote means that the distinct services of blessing could now be allowed, rather than simply prayers within a normal church service.

While there is no set timeframe for temporary trial services to begin, it is understood these could be authorised in the coming weeks with the first services in the new year.

The Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Rev Stephen Croft, who has campaigned for a change in the Church's stance, said he was "delighted".