CIA chief reportedly travels to Moscow for unannounced talks

CIA Director John Ratcliffe has travelled to Moscow for unannounced talks, according to US media reports, in what would be one of the highest-level visits by a US official to Russia during President Donald Trump's second term.

Ratcliffe reportedly arrived in the Russian capital on Tuesday aboard a US military C-17 transport aircraft. Neither Washington nor Moscow has confirmed the visit or disclosed who the CIA director was expected to meet.

Flight-tracking data showed a large US military aircraft travelling from the United States to Russia via Latvia on Tuesday. The aircraft later left Moscow and returned to Riga.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show the C-17 approaching Vnukovo airport in Moscow. FlightRadar24 data indicated that the aircraft departed Riga at around 05:50 GMT and appeared to land in Moscow at approximately 07:04 GMT before leaving the Russian capital shortly before 17:00 GMT.

Separate footage purported to show a diplomatic motorcade travelling through Moscow.

The CIA, White House and Pentagon had not publicly commented on the reported visit.

Ukraine reportedly informed

A senior Ukrainian official told US media that Washington had informed Kyiv ahead of the trip that a senior US delegation would travel to Moscow and asked Ukraine to suspend strikes while the delegation was there.

The reported request has added significance amid continued hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and could indicate that Washington is seeking to manage escalation or maintain a channel for high-level communication with Moscow.

Ratcliffe's visit, if confirmed, would be notable because direct, in-person discussions between senior US and Russian officials have remained rare since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.