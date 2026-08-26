CIA chief reportedly travels to Moscow for unannounced talks
John Ratcliffe reportedly arrives in Russian capital aboard US military aircraft; Washington and Moscow yet to confirm visit
CIA Director John Ratcliffe has travelled to Moscow for unannounced talks, according to US media reports, in what would be one of the highest-level visits by a US official to Russia during President Donald Trump's second term.
Ratcliffe reportedly arrived in the Russian capital on Tuesday aboard a US military C-17 transport aircraft. Neither Washington nor Moscow has confirmed the visit or disclosed who the CIA director was expected to meet.
Flight-tracking data showed a large US military aircraft travelling from the United States to Russia via Latvia on Tuesday. The aircraft later left Moscow and returned to Riga.
Footage posted on social media appeared to show the C-17 approaching Vnukovo airport in Moscow. FlightRadar24 data indicated that the aircraft departed Riga at around 05:50 GMT and appeared to land in Moscow at approximately 07:04 GMT before leaving the Russian capital shortly before 17:00 GMT.
Separate footage purported to show a diplomatic motorcade travelling through Moscow.
The CIA, White House and Pentagon had not publicly commented on the reported visit.
Ukraine reportedly informed
A senior Ukrainian official told US media that Washington had informed Kyiv ahead of the trip that a senior US delegation would travel to Moscow and asked Ukraine to suspend strikes while the delegation was there.
The reported request has added significance amid continued hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and could indicate that Washington is seeking to manage escalation or maintain a channel for high-level communication with Moscow.
Ratcliffe's visit, if confirmed, would be notable because direct, in-person discussions between senior US and Russian officials have remained rare since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Possible focus of talks
The precise purpose of Ratcliffe's reported trip remains unclear.
John Foreman, a former British military attaché to Moscow, told BBC Radio 4's PM programme that the visit could be linked to “escalation management”, particularly amid speculation over recent drone activity in Germany and concerns about possible Russian involvement.
He said the United States would not normally send such a senior official to Moscow at short notice without a significant issue requiring discussion.
Another possible subject could be US citizens detained in Russia.
Ratcliffe has previously played a role in negotiations concerning the release of American detainees held by Moscow. He was involved in efforts surrounding Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American citizen who was jailed in Russia after being accused of supporting Ukraine.
The CIA was also involved in the 2024 prisoner exchange with Russia that secured the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US Marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.
Rare high-level contact
The United States and Russia have maintained deeply strained relations since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine. Moscow has faced extensive Western sanctions and diplomatic isolation, while Washington has provided substantial military and political support to Kyiv.
Against that backdrop, Ratcliffe's reported visit would represent an unusual instance of direct contact between senior American and Russian officials.
Ratcliffe has maintained contact with Russian intelligence counterparts since becoming CIA director, but the reported Moscow trip would be his first known visit to Russia in that role.
The development also comes as the Trump administration continues efforts to engage Moscow over the war in Ukraine, while fighting and long-range strikes continue.
There has been no official confirmation of whether Ratcliffe met Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin or senior intelligence and security officials, or whether the talks were focused on Ukraine, detainees, bilateral relations or other security matters.
Until Washington or Moscow confirms the visit and its purpose, the nature and outcome of the reported talks remain unclear.