CIA chief tests Covid positive

Both women were vaccinated and boosted and said to be experiencing mild symptoms.



As of Friday morning, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the US stood at 80,103,665, with 980,624 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Both numbers are the highest in the world, which makes the US the worst-hit country in the world.



The highly contagious Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the US, accounting for almost 55 per cent of all the new infections last week, according to the CDC.