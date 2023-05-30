Clashes erupt as Chinese Muslims protest to save mosque Yunnan

In Nagu, the Najiaying Mosque had been a key landmark and in recent years had expanded with a new domed roof, as well as a number of minarets.



However, a 2020 court judgement ruled the additions illegal, ordering them to be removed. Recent actions to carry out that order appear to have sparked the demonstrations, BBC reported.



Videos of Saturday's protests showed lines of police blocking entry to the mosque, and group of men attempting to force their way in with some throwing rocks at police.



Other clips show the police later withdrawing, as the crowd enters Najiaying Mosque.