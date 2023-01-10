Classified documents from Biden's vice presidential days found at his think-tank centre

"The discovery of these documents was made by the president's attorneys. The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the archives, he said.



"Since that discovery, the president's personal attorneys have cooperated with the archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden administration records are appropriately in the possession of the archives," Sauber said in a statement.



Biden's political opponents, in particular the opposition Republican Party, were quick on slamming the president.



"We were told for months that this was treasonous grounds for impeachment... & meriting the death penalty, yet I have a feeling nothing will happen!?" Donald Trump Jr, son of former president Donald Trump, said in a tweet.



"It's been revealed that classified documents were found inside Joe Biden's private office. Why were they there, why wasn't the Justice Department looking for these documents, and who had access to them?" Senator Marsha Blackburn said in a tweet.



Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days found at his private office." When will the FBI raid his home?" Republican Congressman Troy Nehls said on Twitter.