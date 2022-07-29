Climate change made UK heatwave at least 10 times more likely: Study

Climate change made the torrid heatwave that swept across the United Kingdom last week 10 times more likely, according to an analysis by an international team of leading climate scientists.

On July 18-19, an exceptional heatwave affected large parts of the UK. It was the first time that temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above had been realised in Britain.

In total 46 stations met or exceeded the previous record in a band stretching from Kent to North Yorkshire. Scotland recorded its maximum temperature above 35 degrees Celsius for the first time breaking the previous record of 32.9 degrees Celsius on August 9, 2003.

Twenty-one scientists, who are part of the World Weather Attribution group, analysed weather data and computer simulations to compare today's climate with the past.