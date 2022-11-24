Climate change will drastically cut Indonesia's rice, coffee production: Study

Sea level rise will increase salinization, flooding, and the loss of rice fields in coastal areas. The report shows that climate impacts will reduce Indonesian rice production by 3.5 million tons or equivalent to fulfilling the rice consumption of 17.7 million people.



Without serious mitigation efforts to shift away from fossil fuels globally, sea level rise may increase saltiness of soils, which will cause a 50 per cent loss of productivity amounting to a decreased production of 8 million tons or equivalent to the rice consumption of 42 million people.



This means that there will be a significant increase in world rice prices due to increased demand. Countries with significant agricultural production in their coastal areas will also be impacted in a similar manner.