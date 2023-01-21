Closely following situation: Russian embassy on diversion of Goa-bound flight

The Russian embassy on Saturday said it is closely following the situation relating to a Goa-bound flight from Russia that was diverted to Uzbekistan apparently due to a bomb threat.

Police in Goa said the chartered flight with 240 passengers on board was diverted to Uzbekistan in the early hours of Saturday after the authorities at the Dabolim airport in the coastal state received an email that claimed that there was a bomb on the plane.

"The embassy is closely following the situation around the Azur Air flight AZV2463 en route from Perm to Goa," the Russian mission said.